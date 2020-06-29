Small and Medium Business Development Agency helps farmers in Lankaran

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy continues to help local farmers.

Volunteers of the agency’s Lankaran "SME Friendly" office and the Lankaran Youth Development and Career Center under the Ministry of Economy have participated in the tea harvesting process in Istisu village, the ministry's website reported on June 29.

The volunteers acquired practical skills in this area by participating in tea harvesting and demonstrating public support for the development of tea cultivation.

It should be noted that the Green Tea Farm located in Istisu village of Lankaran region used agency’s services on coordination of sales, ecotourism, search for local partners and consulting services on state support mechanisms for entrepreneurs.

Earlier, volunteers of the agency’s Gabala-Oguz "SME Friendly" office and the Gabala Youth Development and Career Center have helped farmers in Gabala’s Chukur village to harvest lavender farm covering an area of 10 hectares.

The Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017.

As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the Agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.