Prices of precious metals rise in Azerbaijan on June 29

The price of gold rose in Azerbaijan on June 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 19.958 manat or 0.67 percent and reached 3,015.894 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.9 percent and amounted to 30.4437 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum went up by 12.1295 manat or 0.88 percent, having reached 1,384.463 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 9.8 manat or 0.3 percent, making up 3,221.22 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 81.226 or 2.8 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 1.876 manat or 6.6 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 27.1235 manat or 1.9 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by 214.5485 manat or 6.2 percent per ounce.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 29, 2020 3,015.894 30.4437 1,384.463 3,221.22 June 25, 2020 2,995.936 29.8624 1,372.334 3,211.411 May 29, 2020 2,934.668 28.5677 1,411.587 3,435.768 Daily difference in manat 19.958 0.5813 12.1295 9.809 In percent 0.67 1.9 0.88 0.3 Monthly difference in manat 81.2260 1.876 -27.1235 -214.5485 in percent 2.8 6.6 -1.9 -6.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.