‘Azerbaijan’ thermal power station - only power station in country capable of operating on fuel oil

‘Azerbaijan’ thermal power station is the only power station in Azerbaijan that can operate on fuel oil, that is why fuel oil facilities are located there, Vugar Shakhmuradov, deputy vice president of Azerenergy OJSC, told Trend.

“Some 18 fuel oil tanks were built on the territory of the thermal power station,” deputy vice president said. “Initially, there were six fuel oil tanks, then six more fuel oil tanks were built. In total, there were 12 fuel oil tanks.”

“Six more fuel oil tanks were built on the territory of the thermal power station in 2019,” Shakhmuradov added. “So there are 18 fuel oil tanks now.”

“Moreover, the fire alarm system of fuel oil facilities was completely reconstructed,” deputy vice president said. “Presently, there are 245,000 tons of fuel oil, which are stored as backup fuel.”

“If for any reason the gas supply is suspended, then this fuel oil will allow the station to operate at full capacity during a month," Shakhmuradov said.