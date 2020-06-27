Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 19-26)

|
By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.3115 manat or $9.59 (0.05 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,990.6336 manat ($1,760), which is 1.8 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 15
-
June 22
2,979,624
June 16
2,934,7015
June 23
2,979.794
June 17
2,935,339
June 24
3,007.181
June 18
2,936,0615
June 25
2,995.9355
June 19
2,936,2145
June 26
-
Average weekly
2,935.5791
Price
2,990.6336
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5535 manat or 33 cents (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1914 manat ($17.76), which is 2 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 15
-
June 22
30.4159
June 16
29.4738
June 23
30.079
June 17
29.5395
June 24
30.4083
June 18
29.7373
June 25
29.8624
June 19
29.5978
June 26
-
Average weekly
29.5871
Price
30.1914
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 20.7995 manat or $12.23 (1.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,392.4785 manat ($820), which is 0.06 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 15
-
June 22
1,393.133
June 16
1,400.052
June 23
1,393.754
June 17
1,394.357
June 24
1,410.694
June 18
1,390.5065
June 25
1,372.3335
June 19
1,381.3605
June 26
-
Average weekly
1,391.569
Price
1,392.4785
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 46.4015 manat or $27.29 (1.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,254.6181 manat ($1,910), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 15
-
June 22
3,257.812
June 16
3,331.371
June 23
3,272.67
June 17
3, 270.205
June 24
3,276.58
June 18
3,308.183
June 25
3,211.4105
June 19
3,255.721
June 26
-
Average weekly
3,291.37
Price
3,254.6181
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 27)