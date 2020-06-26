Saipem appoints Ilham Eminbayli as Azerbaijan branch manager

By Trend





Saipem has appointed Ilham Eminbayli as the head of its Azerbaijan branch.

Ilham Eminbayli was born in 1975 in Azerbaijan. He received master’s degree in “Production and Operations Management” from Azerbaijan Oil Academy and graduated with distinction from Baku State University’s Faculty of Law.

He started his career in 1995, in an American oil company operating in Azerbaijan. Then, Eminbayli worked for 19 years at SOCAR's subsidiary BOS Shelf. For the past 12 years, he served as the head of BOS Shelf’s financial department.

Since 2008, Eminbayli has also been teaching “Corporate Finance” and “Analysis of Financial Statements” under the MBA program at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

Eminbayli will bring his years of experience to Saipem Azerbaijan, a strategic branch for the company, which has been present in the country for around 25 years, and will oversee such important projects in the area as the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil and gas field and the Absheron project.

The National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, launched an initiative for the development and promotion of local personnel in large oil and gas projects. This, along with Eminbayli’s proven expertise in the industry, led Saipem to go in this direction.