Small and Medium Business Development Agency helps farmers in Gabala

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy continues to help local farmers.

Volunteers of the agency’s Gabala-Oguz "SME Friendly" office and the Gabala Youth Development and Career Center have helped farmers in Gabala’s Chukur village to harvest lavender farm covering an area of 10 hectares, the ministry's website reported on June 23.

By participating in the collection of lavender, the volunteers acquired practical skills in this area and also demonstrated public support for the development of this area.

Moreover, the volunteers of "SME Friendly" offices, working in about 20 cities and regions across the country, will participate in harvest in different farms, and receive practical knowledge from entrepreneurs.

Additionally, KOBIA provided consulting services to a lavender farm on obtaining relevant certificates, coordinating sales, finding local partners, as well as mechanisms of state support to entrepreneurs.

The Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017.

As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the Agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.