French envoy: NATO allies value ties with Baku

NATO allies value the relationship with Azerbaijan, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on his Twitter page on June 24.

"NATO allies value the relationship with Baku in an uncertain regional and international security context," Gross noted.

The French envoy said that Azerbaijan's cooperation and partnership with NATO is practically the same age as the very independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. "This is of course not a coincidence," he added.

Gross made his comments while re-tweeting the post of the Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO, which reads that "with its numerous Partnership Staff Post (PSP) officers serving in different NATO Headquarters, Azerbaijan is proud to contribute to military cooperation within NATO.”

It should be noted that earlier, the official website of NATO shared an article titled "We contribute to international stability" in which the picture of an Azerbaijani serviceman was also published.

It was highlighted in the article that over the 25 years, the Alliance has developed a network of partnerships with non-member countries from the Euro-Atlantic area, the Mediterranean and the Gulf region, and other partners across the globe.