TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani currency rates for June 23

23 June 2020 [10:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9146 manat respectively for June 23.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

June 23, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9146

0.0103

0.0566

-0.0056

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.0246

0.0002

0.0008

-0.0024

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.2482

-0.0001

-0.0020

-0.0465

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

1.1746

0.0067

0.0625

-0.0034

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0243

-0.0001

-0.0007

-0.0149

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.716

0.0002

0.0038

-0.1145

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.3234

0.0034

0.0172

-0.1193

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.4628

0

0

0

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.098

-0.0001

0.0018

-0.0205

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.1404

0.0002

0.0031

-0.006

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.0718

0.0004

0.0034

-0.0032

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2082

-0.0002

-0.0035

-0.0405

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.2402

0

0.0015

-0.0075

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2568

0.0014

0.0077

-0.0004

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.5569

-0.0026

0.0242

-0.058

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.2194

0.0001

0.0002

0.0016

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0224

0.0001

0

-0.002

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

2.1195

0.0134

0.0434

-0.0398

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.012

0

0.0004

-0.0001

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

0.004

0

0

0

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.1815

0.0013

0.0053

0.0008

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.7941

0.0063

0.0440

0.0634

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.4946

0.0020

0.0121

0.0212

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

1.2551

0.0039

0.0412

-0.0347

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

5.5213

-0.0018

0.017

-0.0777

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.0042

0

0.0001

-0.0003

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.0226

0

0

-0.001

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.113

0.0008

0.001

0.0007

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/194796.html

Print version

Views: 167

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also