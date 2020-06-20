TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 12-19)

20 June 2020 [13:42]

By Trend

 Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 1.5130 manat or 89 cents (0.05 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,935.5791 manat ($1,730), which is 0.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 8

2,873,2465

June 15

-

June 9

2,885,886

June 16

2,934.7015

June 10

2,918,0245

June 17

2,935.339

June 11

2,940,0820

June 18

2,936.0615

June 12

2,937,8040

June 19

2,936.2145

Average weekly

2,911.0086

Price

2,935.5791

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.124 manat or 7.3 cents (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5871 manat ($17.4), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 8

29.9641

June 15

-

June 9

29.8742

June 16

29.4738

June 10

30.0897

June 17

29.5395

June 11

30.3595

June 18

29.7373

June 12

29.8291

June 19

29.5978

Average weekly

29.9641

Price

29.5871

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 18.6915 manat or $10.99 (1.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,391.569 manat ($820), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 8

1,410.371

June 15

-

June 9

1,418.7775

June 16

1,400.052

June 10

1,424.3705

June 17

1,394.357

June 11

1,409.8525

June 18

1,390.5065

June 12

1,395.7595

June 19

1,381.3605

Average weekly

1,411.8262

Price

1,391.569

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 76.65 manat or $45.09 (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,291.37 manat ($1,940), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 8

3,334.6945

June 15

-

June 9

3,430.7615

June 16

3,331.371

June 10

3,327.3760

June 17

3,270.205

June 11

3,293.3420

June 18

3,308.183

June 12

3,301.6210

June 19

3,255.721

Average weekly

3,337.559

Price

3,291.37

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 20)

