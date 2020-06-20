Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 12-19)

By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 1.5130 manat or 89 cents (0.05 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,935.5791 manat ($1,730), which is 0.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 8 2,873,2465 June 15 - June 9 2,885,886 June 16 2,934.7015 June 10 2,918,0245 June 17 2,935.339 June 11 2,940,0820 June 18 2,936.0615 June 12 2,937,8040 June 19 2,936.2145 Average weekly 2,911.0086 Price 2,935.5791

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.124 manat or 7.3 cents (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5871 manat ($17.4), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 8 29.9641 June 15 - June 9 29.8742 June 16 29.4738 June 10 30.0897 June 17 29.5395 June 11 30.3595 June 18 29.7373 June 12 29.8291 June 19 29.5978 Average weekly 29.9641 Price 29.5871

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 18.6915 manat or $10.99 (1.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,391.569 manat ($820), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 8 1,410.371 June 15 - June 9 1,418.7775 June 16 1,400.052 June 10 1,424.3705 June 17 1,394.357 June 11 1,409.8525 June 18 1,390.5065 June 12 1,395.7595 June 19 1,381.3605 Average weekly 1,411.8262 Price 1,391.569

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 76.65 manat or $45.09 (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,291.37 manat ($1,940), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 8 3,334.6945 June 15 - June 9 3,430.7615 June 16 3,331.371 June 10 3,327.3760 June 17 3,270.205 June 11 3,293.3420 June 18 3,308.183 June 12 3,301.6210 June 19 3,255.721 Average weekly 3,337.559 Price 3,291.37

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 20)