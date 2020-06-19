TODAY.AZ / Business

Currency rates for June 19

19 June 2020 [10:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9065 manat respectively for June 19.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

June 19, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9065

-0.0069

0.0517

0.0045

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.714

-0.0034

0.0561

-0.0024

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.3161

0

-0.0007

-0.0147

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.4628

0.0003

0.0158

-0.1104

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0974

-0.0090

0.0187

-0.1243

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.1402

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.0714

-0.0014

0.0048

-0.0193

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.2083

-0.0004

0.0016

-0.0042

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.2399

-0.0006

0.0043

-0.0029

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2557

-0.0051

0.0012

-0.0358

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.558

-0.0004

0.0008

-0.0063

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2193

-0.0009

0.0069

0.0010

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.0223

-0.0002

0.0270

-0.0557

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

2.1131

-0.0001

0

0.0021

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.012

0

-0.0001

-0.0021

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.004

0

0

0

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.1805

-0.0001

0.0005

0.0001

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

1.7884

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.4931

-0.0019

0.0055

0.0023

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.2499

-0.0030

0.0399

0.0895

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

5.5229

0.0012

0.0112

0.0219

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

0.0042

-0.0036

0.0310

-0.0205

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.0226

-0.0025

0.0222

-0.0649

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.1119

0

0.0001

-0.0002

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.3976

-0.0001

0.0004

-0.0014

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.0748

-0.0004

-0.0016

-0.0001

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.0984

0

0.0068

-0.0094

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.1051

-0.0015

0.0030

-0.0140

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.1785

-0.0002

0.0030

0.0050

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0167

0

-0.0026

0.0036

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.4283

-0.0002

0.0091

-0.0157

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0244

0

-0.0001

-0.0032

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

1.2198

-0.0005

0.0219

-0.0178

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

1.1658

0

0.0010

-0.0021

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

0.4531

-0.0014

0.0216

-0.0228

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

2.3428

-0.0001

0.0006

-0.0002

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

0.2479

0.0004

0.0338

-0.003

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/194705.html

Print version

Views: 148

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also