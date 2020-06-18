Average salary of civil servants up by 28.3pct

By Ayya Lmahamad

Average salaries of civil servants in Azerbaijan increased by 28.3 percent in 2019, the State Statistics Committee press service reported on June 16.

According to the statistics, in 2019, the average monthly nominal salary of civil servants was AZN 1,022.2 ($601.29), which is by 28.3 percent higher than in previous year.

Moreover, the number of civil servants in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2020 was 29,400 people, out of which 29 percent were women.

The age of 17.3 percent of civil servants does not exceed 30 years, 15.3 percent are within 30-34 years, 23.8 percent are 35-44 years, 19.9 percent are 45-54 years old, 21.3 percent are 55-64 years old and 1.4 percent are 65 years old or older.