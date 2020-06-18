Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary starts transporting new type of cargo along BTK railway [PHOTO]

By Trend

The subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Express LLC, has started transportation of new types of cargo along Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Trend reports.

The ADY Express has launched the cargo transportation from Turkey to different regions of Azerbaijan.

As reported, the company, jointly with the Turksih and Georgian partners, began transporting steel, plastic pipes, and concrete support from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Some 250 tons of steel pipes in 26 open wagons were transported via BTK from Turkey to Azerbaijan's Ganja city, 100 tons of plastic pipes on 11 platforms were delivered from Turkey to Shamkir district, 600 tons of concrete supports in 10 open wagons were delivered from Turkey to Absheron district.

Deliveries of all cargo by transit were handled within three days. The cargo was delivered from Turkey to the Georgian Akhalkalaki international railway station, and after replacing the wagon trolleys, was sent to Azerbaijan.

The transportation of the cargo along the BTK will be lengthy. Thus, the opportunities created on this railway route for shippers to deliver products make cargo transportation convenient, fast and safe.