Azerbaijan, American company sign agreement on gas supply system

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and McKinsey & Company signed an agreement to conduct a detailed diagnostics of the country’s gas supply system, ministry’s press service reported on June 17.

Under the agreement, the company will provide consulting services to the ministry, when preparing proposals for reforms in this area in order to improve the efficiency of the country’s gas supply system, taking into account best international practices, to ensure reliable satisfaction of consumers’ needs.

The results of diagnostic will be used to formulate detailed proposals for preventing losses in the gas supply system, improving the accuracy of natural gas consumption measurements in the country, as well as improving and modernizing the management.

Moreover, proposals will be prepared for a gradual transition to market relations in the gas supply sector, more efficient investments and modernization of the regulatory framework.

It should be noted that in order to improve the efficiency of the gas supply system in the country and ensure reliable satisfaction of consumers' needs, the preparation of proposals on improvement and reform of the gas supply system of Azerbaijan is carried out by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 1209 of 29 May 2019.

According to the decree, the Ministry is also tasked to prepare a draft law "On gas supply" based on proposals.

McKinsey & Company is management consulting firm, founded in 1926 that provides advice on strategic management to corporations, governments and other organizations.