Azerbaijan reveals volume of imports, exports in non-oil sector in Q1

Azerbaijan’s exports of non-oil and gas products amounted to $548.9 million in the period between January and April in 2020, the State Statistics Committee reported on June 16.

Thus, compared to the same period in 2019, the volume of exports of non-oil and gas products decreased by 5.8 per cent in actual price and 12.9 per cent in real terms in 2020.

According to the data provided by the State Customs Committee, 38.1 per cent of exports went to Italy, 16.1 per cent to Turkey, 4.9 per cent to Israel, 4.5 per cent to India, 3.6 per cent to Greece, 3.1 per cent to Russia, 3.0 per cent to Croatia, 2.7 per cent to Ukraine, 2,6 per cent to the Czech Republic, 2.5 per cent to Georgia, 2.3 per cent to Tunisia, 1.9 per cent to Portugal, 1.8 per cent to Germany, 1.5 per cent to Spain, and the value of products exported to other countries accounted for 11.4% per cent of total exports.

The share of goods exported to Russia (33.9 per cent), Turkey (22.3 per cent), Georgia (10.7 per cent), Switzerland (8.8 per cent), China (3.3 per cent), Ukraine (2.4 per cent), Italy (2.3 per cent), Kazakhstan (1.8 per cent), Iran 1.4 per cent), Belarus (1.2 per cent), the United States (1.2 per cent), Germany (1.1 per cent) dominated in the value of exports of non-oil and gas products.

Of the total value of imported goods, 18.1 per cent came from Russia, 14.9 per cent from Turkey, 12.6 per cent from China, 9.6 per cent from the United States, 5.3 per cent from Germany, 4.4 per cent from Italy, 4.3 per cent from Ukraine, 2, 8 per cent from Iran, 2.2 per cent from the United Kingdom, 1.9 per cent from Japan, 1.7 per cent from France, 1.6 per cent with Korea, and 20.6 per cent fell to the share of import operations with other countries.

In January-April 2020, compared to January-April 2019, exports of fresh vegetables increased by 17.2 per cent, sugar - by 10.9 per cent, vegetable oils - by 2.0 times, potatoes - by 33.3 per cent. , tea - 17.8 per cent, canned fruits and vegetables - 6.1 per cent, margarine, other food additives - 1.8 times, polyethylene - 33.3 per cent, ferrous metal pipes - 1.6 times.

However, fresh fruit exports decreased by 32.8 per cent, fruit and vegetable juices - 4.0 per cent, tobacco - 27.8 per cent, natural grape wines and grape juice - 62.7 per cent, cotton fiber - 22.8 per cent, cotton yarn - 2.1 per cent, unprocessed aluminum - 23.5 per cent, bentonite clay - 18.6 per cent.

Compared to January-April 2019, in January-April 2020, the import of fresh fruit decreased by 14.6 per cent, vegetable oils - 17.4 per cent, butter, other dairy oils and pastes - 30.1 per cent, tea - 4.3 per cent, beef - 21.7 per cent, fresh vegetables - 20.5 per cent, cars - 50.8 per cent, medicines - 1.7 times, rolled steel - 52.3 per cent, ferrous metal rods - 48 , 2 per cent, mineral fertilizers - 3.0 per cent, computers, blocks and devices - 32.8 per cent, trucks - 7.6 per cent, polyethylene - 1.2 per cent, washing machines - 5.1 per cent, buses - 30 , 2 per cent, cement and cement clinkers - 8.5 per cent, household refrigerators - 19.4 per cent.

Imports of wheat declined 46.1 per cent, potatoes - 2.7 per cent, raw sugar and sugar - 51.2 per cent, poultry and its by-products - 12.7 per cent, cigarettes - 77.6 per cent, ferrous pipes - 10, 5 per cent, rubber tires - 9.5 per cent, furniture - 10.1 per cent, ferrous metal corners - 2.4 per cent, household air conditioners - 62.5 per cent.

To note, Azerbaijan’s exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 3.4 per cent in actual prices compared year-on-year in the period of January-March and decreased by 5.2 per cent in real terms, amounting to $ 429.0 million in January-March of 2020.