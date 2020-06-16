Minister: Azerbaijan seeks to boost renewables by 30 pct by 2030

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan seeks to increase the capacity of renewable energy sources, including large hydroelectric plants, from 17 percent to 30 percent by 2030, chief of staff of the Ministry of Energy Zaur Mammadov said during the videoconference between the Ministry of Energy and the German Energy Agency held on June 13, the ministry’s website reported.

For the purpose of increasing the capacity of renewable energy sources, preference is given to applying international experience and attracting foreign investment, and cooperation with the German Energy Agency in this field can promote renewable energy sources, the ministry’s website said.

During the video conference, the sides discussed application of renewable energy technologies in energy systems of Azerbaijani cities.

The sides noted the fact that the vast majority of the Azerbaijani population lives in urban areas, making it necessary to provide cities with sustainable and quality energy.

Furthermore, Mammadov stated that the ministry currently plans to implement a project on the development of small renewable energy systems in Azerbaijan with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

It was also noted that city-based energy planning based on renewable energy sources required important integrated scenarios and the support of German experts in this field would be useful.

High on the agenda of the meeting was also the development of a Small Renewable Energy Roadmap for Baku and other major cities.

The videoconference was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, the Ministries of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, EMTA, ABEMDA, Azerenergy, Azerishig and Azeristiliktechizat.