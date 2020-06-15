Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15

By Trend





Some 563,500 tons of cereals (18.3 percent) were collected at 185,400-hectare area in Azerbaijan as of June 15, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

In particular, barley was harvested from a 173,100-hectare area, while wheat - from a 12,300-hectare area.

The average barley yield is 30.3 centners per hectare, while wheat - 32.5 centners per hectare. Currently, grain harvesting is underway in 36 districts, said the ministry.

The highest yield of barley was observed in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Agsu, Barda, Hajigabul, Imishli, Tartar, Saatli, Salyan, Sabirabad and Samukh districts, in which it exceeds 33 centners per hectare.

As many as 1,452 combines are involved in the harvesting process, of which 524 account for the combines that are on the balance of the regional divisions of Agroleasing OJSC, while 776 combines are owned by individuals and legal entities. In total, more than 1,700 combines are planned to be involved in the harvesting process.

Some 1.01 million hectares were planted with cereals in Azerbaijan in autumn 2019, 641,000 hectares of which accounted for wheat, and 369,240 hectares - barley.