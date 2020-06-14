Azerbaijan's import of carpets from Turkey down

By Trend

Export of carpets from Turkey to Azerbaijan dropped by 26.1 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $2 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told

In May 2020, Turkey’s export of carpets to Azerbaijan plunged by 48.6 percent compared to May last year and amounted to $334,000.

Export of carpets from Turkey to world markets dropped by 18.3 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets for the reporting period amounted to 1.4 percent of the country’s total export for the same period of this year.

"In May 2020, Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets amounted to slightly over $117.3 million, which is 50.2 percent less compared to May 2019," the ministry said.