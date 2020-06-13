Azerbaijan discloses volume of grain harvest

By Trend

Grain harvesting has been completed by 16.7 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

As of June 12, 514,250 tons of crops have been harvested from the fields with the area of 169,100 hectares, of which 161,540 hectares accounted for barley, and 7,560 hectares - for wheat.

The average yield for barley is 30.3 centners per hectare, while for wheat – 33.2 centners per hectare.

Currently, the harvesting of grain crops is underway in 36 districts, mainly in the Aran economic region, and partly in the Aran zone of the foothill regions.

To date, the highest yields have been observed in Aghdam, Aghjabedi, Aghsu, Hajigabul, Imishli, Gakh, Saatli, Salyan, Sabirabad and Samukh districts. The barley yield in the districts exceeded 33 centners per hectare.

Some 1,398 combines are involved in the harvesting process, of which 552 are combines that are on the balance of the regional divisions of Agroleasing OJSC. Moreover, the leasing company supplied 166 combines of the Aran zone to the mountain districts.

As many as 707 combines owned by individuals and legal entities are also involved in the harvesting process. The grain crops harvested by combines under the balance of Agroleasing OJSC accounted for the fields with the area of 66,800 hectares, while by combines of individuals and legal entities – for 102,300 hectares.

In total, over 1,700 combines are planned to be involved in the process.