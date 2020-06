Azerbaijan repatriates 217 citizens from New York

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airlifted 217 citizens from New York to Baku by a charter flight on June 11, AZAL reported in its official Facebook page.

All repatriated citizens have been placed under a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

AZAL operates charter flights to return compatriots to the country in accordance with plan defined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 20,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

As of June 11, Azerbaijan has registered 8,530 COVID-19 cases and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,720.