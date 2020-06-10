Kachmaz SME house registers 97 pct satisfaction rate

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The level of satisfaction with the services provided to entrepreneurs by the Khachmaz SME house of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) is 97 per cent, the agency said on its website on 8 June.

Khachmaz SME house uses an electronic system to measure the level of satisfaction with the services provided to entrepreneurs, and the level of satisfaction is measured on the spot for each service.

It should be noted that the Khachmaz SME house, which has been operating since February 2020, provides entrepreneurs with about 300 government ("G2B") and business (B2B) services through 25 service windows in a single space.

So far, Khachmaz SMB has provided more than 4,500 services to entrepreneurs.

Providing services to entrepreneurs in one place reduces time loss and operating costs.

The Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency of Azerbaijan was established in 2017. As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the Agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMEs) in the country by providing SMEs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.