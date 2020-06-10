Over 140,000 taxpayers apply for state support

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 142,609 taxpayers affected by COVID-19 have applied for the state support, the Ministry of Economy reported on June 9.

A total of 142,609 taxpayers, including 114,290 micro entrepreneurs and 28,319 taxpayers applying for the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees, applied to Ministry of Economy for financial support.

As part of the payment of a certain part of the salary to the employees, the appeals of 24,169 entrepreneurs covering 208,799 employees were reviewed, approved and submitted to the Ministry of Finance for transfer.

So far, the financial support provided for the approved applications amounted to AZN 95.77 million ($56.33M), including AZN 47.88 million ($28.16M) envisaged for the payment of the 2nd stage.

As of June 7, Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 87.81 million (51.65M) to taxpayers for salary payment to 203.121 employees, including AZN 40.25 million ($23.68M) for the 2nd month.

Moreover, for provision of financial support to micro entrepreneurs, 114,290 applications were received, out of which 106,771 were reviewed, approved and submitted to the Ministry of Finance for transfer.

The amount of financial support for the approved appeals amounted to AZN 61.54 million ($36.19M).

To date, Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 60.83 million ($35.78M) to the bank accounts of 101.698 micro entrepreneurs.

Further review on other taxpayers is ongoing.

It should be noted that the results of appeals under the financial support program and notification of transfer of funds to taxpayers' bank accounts are sent to electronic offices in the Tax Internet Office (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and to mobile phones in the form of SMS.

In case of any questions, taxpayers can contact the Call Centre of the State Tax Service "195" and the local tax authorities where they are registered.