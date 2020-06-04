Azercosmos signs cooperation deal with Africa's Space Engineering

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus' only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region, the company’s press service reported on June 3.

As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider.

Mwangaza Channel, which broadcasts in the Republic of Kenya and has an audience of about 50 million viewers and listeners, broadcasts daily news and socio-economic programs in English.

In addition, Space Engineering will provide its customers with data transmission services via Azerspace-1 satellite resources in East Africa region.

At the same time, commercial director of Azercosmos Mark Gusrieu and CEO of Space Engineering expressed their mutual gratitude of this joint cooperation.

Earlier, Azercosmos reported that it ended 2019 with a net profit of $2,13 million (AZN3.62 million), while the total profit was $8,27 million (AZN14.04 million), and the revenues are forecasted to increase further in the coming years.

Moreover, according to the results of 2019, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector. The company's export portfolio consists mainly of leading companies in the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and Malaysia.

Formerly, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Launched in February 2013 and operated by Azercosmos, Azerspace-1 is located in an orbital position of 46 degrees east longitude and covers Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia.