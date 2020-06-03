Gold price lowers in Azerbaijan on June 3

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on June 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold reduced by 16.0905 manat and amounted to 2,935.39 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.5424 manat and amounted to 30.3429 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 15.9545 manat and amounted to 1,424.87 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 31.8155 manat and amounted to 3,374.041 manat.

Precious metals June 3 2020 June 2 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,935.39 2,951.4805 -16.0905 Silver XAG 30.3429 30.8853 -0.5424 Platinum XPT 1,424.872 1,440.8265 -15.9545 Palladium XPD 3,374.041 3,342.2255 +31.8155