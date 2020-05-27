IT experts talk issues with PayPal entering Azerbaijan's e-commerce sector

By Trend

The introduction of foreign payment systems, such as PayPal in Azerbaijan’s e-commerce, requires versatile cooperation, the Program Manager of the SUP.VC center Tariyel Aghazade told Trend .

"In my opinion, this payment system isn't on Azerbaijan's e-commerce market today due to several reasons, one of which is lack of PayPal's desire to cooperate with Azerbaijani banks (due to fear of closure, for example)," he said. “Besides, connecting this system requires a certain time”.

“Despite the above, negotiations are still underway in this direction," he said.

Meanwhile, Orkhan Ahmadli, a e-commerce expert believes that introduction of a payment system like PayPal in Azerbaijan will not give the privileges expected by a lot of people. The advantages include expansion on international level, where foreign buyers would be able to make purchases in a format convenient for them.