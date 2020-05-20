Azerbaijani tanker "Lachin" starts its first run

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s first national tanker "Lachin", built at Baku Shipyard, set off for its first run today, press-service of SOCAR reported on May 20.

From Baku port the ship will depart to Georgian port Kulevi. After passing through the Volga-Don canal through the inland waters of Russia, the vessel will reach the port of Kulevi, where after additional loading of cargo will go to Turkey. The cargo carried by the tanker is planned to be delivered to the Turkish port of Gebze.

From now on, the ship will carry liquid cargo in the Black Sea and Mediterranean basins.

The new generation tanker, will play an important role not only in strengthening Azerbaijan's position in international cargo transportation, but also in the representation and promotion of country in foreign waters.

The length of the tanker is 141 meters, width - 16.9 meters, height of the board - 6 meters. The vessel is designed for transportation of crude oil and oil products with density up to 1.015 tons per cubic meter, including gasoline, and chemical products (methanol, acetone, ethylene glycol, ethyl tret butyl ether, ethyl alcohol, etc.). The capacity of six cargo tanks and two lagoon tanks is 9,190 cubic metres.

ASCO's activity in international waters near the Caspian Sea was resumed after a long break in 2014 with the purchase of "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" and "Natavan" ships by the presidential order.

With the commissioning of Lachin, the number of ships sailing outside the Caspian Sea reached 15. Out of them 12 are dry cargo ships and 3 are tankers.

Construction of "Lachin" tanker began in February 2017. The vessel was put into operation on December 13, 2019.