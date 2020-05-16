Resumption of Baku-Nakhchivan flight may be considered later

By Trend

The restrictions in connection with the Baku-Nakhchivan flight remain in force, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“However, the issue of opening a flight may be considered at the next stage,” the spokesman said. “The transportation between the yellow and orange zones has been prohibited. As Nakhchivan Autonomus Republic and other regions of the country belong to the yellow zone, the transportation between them and Baku has been prohibited. People working in Baku are allowed to arrive in the capital; however, there is no such an opportunity as it is possible to com from Nakhchivan to Baku only by planes.”

“It is impossible to arrive in Baku due to the ban on air transportation,” Mammadov added. “This issue is on the agenda. Perhaps, an appropriate decision will be made in this regard at the next stage."