Over 130.000 taxpayers apply for state support in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 130.333 taxpayers in Azerbaijan affected by COVID-19, have applied for state support, the Ministry of Economy reported on May 13.

A total of 130.333 taxpayers applied to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for financial support, including 27.164 taxpayers affected by the coronavirus pandemic applying for the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees and 103.268 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

As part of the payment of part of the salary to employees, applications from 22.852 entrepreneurs covering 201.000 employees were reviewed and approved.

To date, the volume of financial support on the approved appeals amounted to AZN 91.81 million ($54M), of which the funds envisaged for payment on the second stage amounted to AZN 42.77 million ($25.2M).

As of May 12, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance has ensured payment of AZN 43.83 million ($25.8M) for the salary of 193.564 employees of 21.985 taxpayers.

As part of the program to provide financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 103,268 taxpayers' requests were received, out of which 94,490 were examined and approved.

The volume of financial support on the approved appeals is AZN 56.13 million ($33M).

As of May 12, State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 53.4 million ($31.4M) to the bank accounts of 88.873 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

Noted that the results of applications under the financial support program and notifications on transfer of funds to bank accounts are sent to electronic offices of taxpayers in the Internet tax inspection (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and mobile phones in the form of SMS. In case of any questions, people can contact the call center "195" of the State Tax Service and the local tax authorities where they are registered.