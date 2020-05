By Trend









Brent oil futures with delivery in July 2020 surged by 6.1% to $30.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to trading data, Trend reports citing TASS.

WTI futures soared 8.9% to $27.53 a barrel.

The dollar dropped by 0.2% against the ruble to 73.83 rubles at the same time. The euro fell 0.4% to 79.62 rubles.