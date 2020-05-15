SOCAR: Development of Azerbaijan's Absheron field underway upon schedule

By Trend





The work on the implementation of the Absheron field development project is underway upon the schedule, Trend reports referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR.

“No changes are planned to be made,” the company said.

“SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev received French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross on May 14. The issues of cooperation between SOCAR and French companies were discussed during the meeting,” the message said. “The ambassador stressed that the energy sector is one of the main pillars of cooperation between France and Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction with the fruitful development of these relations.”

"The French TOTAL company participates in the Absheron field development project together with SOCAR. The successful implementation of this project is of great importance for France. It is planned to receive first product as part of the development of the first phase of the project soon,” the company added.

“Another French company with rich international experience in engineering took part as the main contractor in the modernization of SOCAR’s Azerikimiya production union,” the message said.

According to the company, the ambassador also spoke about the activity of Baku French lyceum, which operates with the support of SOCAR. The ambassador said that he visited the lyceum several times and informed Rovnag Abdullayev that the students' parents are satisfied with the conditions created there.

“The parties also discussed the issues of cooperation within the Caspian Environmental Protection Initiative, exchanged the views on other spheres, which, in their opinion, promise successful prospects for further partnership,” the message said.