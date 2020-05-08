TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price soars in Azerbaijan on May 8

08 May 2020 [16:29] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 41.14 manat and amounted to 2,917.472 manat per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.7561 manat and amounted to 26.2344 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 10.999 manat and amounted to 1,310.318 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium spiked by 109.012 manat and amounted to 3,204.942 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

May 8, 2020

May 7, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,917.472

2,876.332

Silver

XAG

26.2344

25.4783

Platinum

XPT

1,310.318

1,299.319

Palladium

XPD

3,204.942

3,095.93


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 7)

