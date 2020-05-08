Azerbaijan airlifts more citizens from Turkey

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijan's National Airlines Company (AZAL) performed two charter flights from Istanbul to Baku bringing back 212 Azerbaijani citizens, AZAL’s press service said on May 7.

Earlier this week, AZAL operated a charter flight from Moscow to Baku airlifting 169 Azerbaijani citizens.

It should be noted that AZAL carries out charter flights for the repatriation of the country citizens in accordance with the plan established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

All passengers bringing back the country have been placed in the quarantine.

So far, over 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been returned to the country at the state expense by special charter flights.

Due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Cabinet of Ministers has completely suspended access to the country's territory by land and air effective in April 5, except for cargo transportation.