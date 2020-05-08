Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of Central Bank's short-term notes

By Trend





The Baku Stock Exchange held a regular auction on placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) with maturity of 28 days, attracting 150 million manat ($88.2 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to the BSE, demand during the auction exceeded supply by more than 54 percent - eight investors filed 13 bids for a total nominal amount of 224.5 million manat ($132 million). Price offers amounted to 99.4773 manat ($58.5) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 6.76 percent.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.4773 manat ($58.5) with the YTM of 6.76 percent; the weighted average price was 99.4773 manat ($58.5) with the YTM of 6.76 percent. The volume of notes placed in the auction amounted to 150 million manat ($88.2 million).

The deadline for payment is June 3, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

Baku Stock Exchange cooperates with a number of leading international financial institutions. In light of integration of the Azerbaijani economy to the global economy, effective management of capital markets in accordance with modern requirements, application of international standards, as well as the establishment of international relations with leading stock exchanges and financial institutions is of great importance for the Baku Stock Exchange.

(1 USD= 1.7 AZN on May 7)