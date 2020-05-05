TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price drops in Azerbaijan

05 May 2020 [11:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.077 manat and amounted to 2,887.569 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2614 manat and amounted to 25.1409 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.087 manat and amounted to 1,304.733 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 101.581 manat and amounted to 3,171.563 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

May 5, 2020

May 4, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,887.569

2,887.646

Silver

XAG

25.1409

25.4023

Platinum

XPT

1,304.733

1,301.648

Palladium

XPD

3,171.563

3,273.044


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 5)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/193517.html

Print version

Views: 209

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also