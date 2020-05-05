Gold price drops in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.077 manat and amounted to 2,887.569 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2614 manat and amounted to 25.1409 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.087 manat and amounted to 1,304.733 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 101.581 manat and amounted to 3,171.563 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 5, 2020 May 4, 2020 Gold XAU 2,887.569 2,887.646 Silver XAG 25.1409 25.4023 Platinum XPT 1,304.733 1,301.648 Palladium XPD 3,171.563 3,273.044

