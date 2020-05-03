TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

02 May 2020

By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.2097 manat ($1.12) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,900.0098 manat ($1,7100), which is 0.59 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 20

2,862.7575

April 27

2,926.652

April 21

2,918.127

April 28

2,886.549

April 22

2,931.004

April 29

2,907.995

April 23

2,916.112

April 30

2,910.468

April 24

2,903.634

May 1

2,868.385

Average weekly

2,917.2195

Average weekly

2,900.0098

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.57528 manat (3.4 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.77532 manat ($15.16), which is 2.23 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 20

25.9272

April 27

26.0155

April 21

26.4602

April 28

25.6243

April 22

26.6608

April 29

25.8295

April 23

26.1413

April 30

25.9995

April 24

26.1401

May 1

25.4078

Average weekly

26.1401

Average weekly

25.77532

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.753 manat ($14.21).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 20

1,267.2565

April 27

1,311.712

April 21

1,296.514

April 28

1,293.751

April 22

1,344.802

April 29

1,323.255

April 23

1,330.803

April 30

1,323.62

April 24

1,321.793

May 1

1,311.287

Average weekly

1,323.478

Average weekly

1,312.725

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 430.3922 manat ($253.17).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,372.5078 manat ($1,983.83), which is 12.76 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 20

3,866.6840

April 27

3,513.475

April 21

3,849.378

April 28

3,309.611

April 22

3,829.352

April 29

3,361.827

April 23

3,776.567

April 30

3,337.304

April 24

3,756.303

May 1

3,340.322

Average weekly

3,802.9

Average weekly

3,372.5078

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 1).

 

