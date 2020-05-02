TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

02 May 2020

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 20

1.7

April 27

1.7

April 21

1.7

April 28

1.7

April 22

1.7

April 29

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 30

1.7

April 24

1.7

May 1

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0061 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8467 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 20

1.8432

April 27

1.8432

April 21

1.8415

April 28

1.8394

April 22

1.8443

April 29

1.8445

April 23

1.8386

April 30

1.8459

April 24

1.8308

May 1

1.8607

Average weekly

1.8406

Average weekly

1.8467

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 20

0.0228

April 27

0.0228

April 21

0.0225

April 28

0.0228

April 22

0.022

April 29

0.022

April 23

0.0224

April 30

0.0224

April 24

0.0228

May 1

0.0228

Average weekly

0.0225

Average weekly

0.0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2436 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 20

0.2458

April 27

0.2438

April 21

0.2448

April 28

0.2431

April 22

0.2434

April 29

0.2435

April 23

0.2436

April 30

0.2444

April 24

0.2435

May 1

0.2432

Average weekly

0.2442

Average weekly

0.2436

 

