Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on May 1

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 42.083 manat and amounted to 2,868.385 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5917 manat and amounted to 25.4078 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.353 manat and amounted to 1,311.287 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 3.018 manat and amounted to 3,340.322 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 1, 2020 April 30, 2020 Gold XAU 2,868.385 2,910.468 Silver XAG 25.4078 25.9995 Platinum XPT 1,311.287 1,323.62 Palladium XPD 3,340.322 3,337.304