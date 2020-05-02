SOCAR sends 4m barrels of oil to Belarus in 2020

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has sent 3.83 million barrels of oil to Belarus since the beginning of 2020, head of SOCAR’s PR and Event Management Department Ibrahim Ahmadov told, local media reported on April 30.

“Since the start of the year, SOCAR sent 2.05 million barrels of Azerbaijani and 1.78 million barrels of non-Azerbaijani oil to Belarus,” Ahmadov said in an interview with Vestnik Belneftkhim. (Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry).

SOCAR Trading, a subsidiary of SOCAR conducts the bulk of operations on the sale of Azerbaijani and non-Azerbaijani oil on the basis of spot contracts to Belarus, Ahmadov said.

“We seal mainly one-time agreements, and then new agreements arising at the request of the buyer. Our foreign trade operations are also carried out all over the world. The main consumers of the Azerbaijani oil are the Mediterranean countries and, in part, the Black Sea countries. There is also a convenient logistics opportunity for oil transportation to Belarus,” Ahmadov said.

The official added that SOCAR is pleased to sign an agreement on the transportation of 1 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus in 2020.

“Belneftekhim concern is our reliable partner, and we are ready to sell oil for refining at Belarusian refineries on mutually beneficial conditions,” Ahmadov said. He added that a decision on long-term cooperation can be made in the coming months,” he underlined.

As Ahmadov informed, SOCAR delivers oil to the Yuzhny port near Odessa and then the Belarusian partners will choose the optimal logistic delivery route to their refineries.

Note that in the period of March-April, in total, Socar Trading supplied the Belarusian concern Belneftekhim four batches of oil.

SOCAR sent the first tanker of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus on March 5.

SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev and PM of Belarus Sergei Roumas met on March 2 in Belarus and reached an agreement on strategic cooperation both in the current year and in subsequent years.