Gold price grows in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.473 manat and amounted to 2,910.468 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.17 manat and amounted to 25.9995 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.365 manat and amounted to 1,323.62 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.523 manat and amounted to 3,337.304 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 30, 2020 April 29, 2020 Gold XAU 2,910.468 2,907.995 Silver XAG 25.9995 25.8295 Platinum XPT 1,323.62 1,323.255 Palladium XPD 3,337.304 3,361.827