Deputy Minister: Growing local specialists important in forming Azerbaijan's ICT sector

By Trend





The most important for Azerbaijan is to maintain its current human resources and create favorable conditions for educating a new generation of programmers, other representatives of the ICT sector, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Velizade said at the Online B2B ICT Forum organized by the Caspian European Club (CEC), Trend reports on Apr. 29.

Growing local specialists in the tech sector plays an important role in ensuring security and in shaping the country's ICT sector, he said.

Within the Online B2B ICT Forum, the problems and proposals of ICT companies that they encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed.

Head of the Department of Electronic Services Organization of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) of Azerbaijan Rashad Ibrahimov and top managers of state and private companies representing different sectors also joined the discussion.

Velizade emphasized that the ministry is ready for open cooperation and constructive dialogue, which should serve the development of the industry.

He also noted the participation of domestic companies in tenders held by government agencies, which can serve as a serious support to the development and promotion of competitive IT products of local companies, is important.

The deputy minister also took the initiative to draw up a package of proposals from the companies participating in the meeting and present them to the ministry for familiarization and development of a future strategy.

In addition, it was proposed to introduce competitive ICT products manufactured by Azerbaijani companies to the ministry so that the ministry could promote it at international exhibitions and other platforms.

The B2B forum is a unique platform for international business networking, created by the Caspian European Club, in which business representatives hold short presentations, talk about their activities, share industry issues and offer solutions to these problems.

The Online B2B Forum is held twice a week and is an additional platform for informal communication and establishing new business contacts with company leaders from various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, Georgia, Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.