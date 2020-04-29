Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports exceed $400m in Q1 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmhammad

The volume of Azerbaijan non-oil exports increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year in the period between January and March, amounting to $429 million, local media reported, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

According to the Center, tomatoes accounted for $43.9 million (+72.1 percent), raw cotton - $42.8 million (+14.4 percent), gold - $36.3 million (+11.7 percent) and peeled hazelnuts - $36.3 million (- 5.5percent), polypropylene - $21.1 million (- 10.2 percent), electricity - $17.8 million (- 53.6 percent), persimmon - $14.1 million (- 22 percent), polyethylene - $12.7 million (- 43.3 percent), computing machines and parts to their units - $11.5 million (+ 115 times).

During the reporting period, main importers of Azerbaijani non-oil products were: Russia - $ 134.4 million, Turkey - $104.4 million, Georgia - $42.9 million, Switzerland - $ 40.8 million and China - $ 12.2 million.

Thus, 31.3% of non-oil exports came from Russia.

The volume of non-oil exports to Russia increased by 16.5% year-on-year, Turkey - 5.2 percent, Switzerland - 21.1 percent, China - 18.4 percent. The volume of non-oil exports to Georgia decreased by 14.5 percent.

In March, the value of non-oil exports amounted to $133 million.

In 2019, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports amounted to $1 billion 954 million.

The Ministry of Economy estimates that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports will exceed $3 billion by 2024.