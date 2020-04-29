Azerbaijan boosts revenues from road freight transportation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The total value of Azerbaijan's road freight transportation increased by 15.4 percent year-on-year in the period of January-March, amounting to approximately $1.8 billion, the State Customs Committee has said in its report.

During the given period, the net weight of freight transported by road amounted 879,543 tons, which is nearly 6,5 percent more than that of the same period of last year.

State Customs Committee reported that while the net weight of exported freight by road transportation was 288,056 tons, with a decrease of 7.4 percent, the value of the freight in money amounted to $304.4 million, growing by 15.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the net weight of imported freight by road transportation amounted to about 591,500 tons, with an increase of 14.8 percent, from January to March in 2020. In the case of monetary value, imports via road freight transportation amounted $1.5 billion, increasing by 15.38 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s trade turnover amounted to $6.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020, with exports amounted to $4.2 billion, and import were over $2.6 billion.



