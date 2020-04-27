Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 4.582 manat and amounted to 2,926.652 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1942 manat and amounted to 26.0155 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.126 manat and amounted to 1,311.712 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 76.644 manat and amounted to 3,513.475 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 27, 2020 April 24, 2020 Gold XAU 2,926.652 2,931.234 Silver XAG 26.0155 25.8213 Platinum XPT 1,311.712 1,303.586 Palladium XPD 3,513.475 3,436.831