Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.5245 manat ($17.37) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,887.695 manat ($1,698.64), which is 1 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 13
2,862.7575
April 20
2,861.066
April 14
2,918.127
April 21
2,868.325
April 15
2,931.004
April 22
2,864.704
April 16
2,916.112
April 23
2,913.146
April 17
2,903.634
April 24
2,931.234
Average weekly
2,917.2195
Average weekly
2,887.695
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6268 manat (3.7 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7238 manat ($15.13), which is 2.3 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 13
25.9272
April 20
25.9463
April 14
26.4602
April 21
25.8323
April 15
26.6608
April 22
25.1226
April 16
26.1413
April 23
25.8965
April 17
26.1401
April 24
25.8213
Average weekly
25.53374
Average weekly
25.7238
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.161manat ($14.21).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 13
1,267.2565
April 20
1,324.003
April 14
1,296.514
April 21
1,304.614
April 15
1,344.802
April 22
1,266.364
April 16
1,330.803
April 23
1,298.018
April 17
1,321.793
April 24
1,303.586
Average weekly
1,323.478
Average weekly
1,299.317
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 298.7789 manat ($175.75).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,504.1211 manat ($2,061.25), which is 7.8 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 13
3,866.6840
April 20
3,758.445
April 14
3,849.378
April 21
3,668.515
April 15
3,829.352
April 22
3,348.66
April 16
3,776.567
April 23
3,308.158
April 17
3,756.303
April 24
3,436.831
Average weekly
3,802.9
Average weekly
3,504.1211