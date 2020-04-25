Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

TODAY.AZ / Business

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.5245 manat ($17.37) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,887.695 manat ($1,698.64), which is 1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 13

2,862.7575

April 20

2,861.066

April 14

2,918.127

April 21

2,868.325

April 15

2,931.004

April 22

2,864.704

April 16

2,916.112

April 23

2,913.146

April 17

2,903.634

April 24

2,931.234

Average weekly

2,917.2195

Average weekly

2,887.695

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6268 manat (3.7 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7238 manat ($15.13), which is 2.3 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 13

25.9272

April 20

25.9463

April 14

26.4602

April 21

25.8323

April 15

26.6608

April 22

25.1226

April 16

26.1413

April 23

25.8965

April 17

26.1401

April 24

25.8213

Average weekly

25.53374

Average weekly

25.7238

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.161manat ($14.21).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 13

1,267.2565

April 20

1,324.003

April 14

1,296.514

April 21

1,304.614

April 15

1,344.802

April 22

1,266.364

April 16

1,330.803

April 23

1,298.018

April 17

1,321.793

April 24

1,303.586

Average weekly

1,323.478

Average weekly

1,299.317

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 298.7789 manat ($175.75).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,504.1211 manat ($2,061.25), which is 7.8 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 13

3,866.6840

April 20

3,758.445

April 14

3,849.378

April 21

3,668.515

April 15

3,829.352

April 22

3,348.66

April 16

3,776.567

April 23

3,308.158

April 17

3,756.303

April 24

3,436.831

Average weekly

3,802.9

Average weekly

3,504.1211

