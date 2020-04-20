Four more DOST centers to be opened in Azerbaijan in 2020

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan will build seven more centers for the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) across the country.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev has said four out of the seven centers will be opened in 2020.

"One of these centers, which the 3rd DOST center and covers Nizami, Surakhansky and Sabunchinsky districts, is ready to be opened. All work in this center is completed. It will be put into operation after the quarantine regime ends. It has a daily capacity to receive up to 700 citizens,” Babayev during the government session held via video conferencing on April 17.

The minister also noted that work is currently underway on the construction of other DOST centers in Sumgayit, Absheron, Barda, Guba, Sheki.

In addition, Babayev noted that by the end of 2020, 1.5 thousand IDP families will be provided with housing, after which another 1.5 thousand families will be in the queue to receive accommodation.

It should be reminded that during the government session on April 17, President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that that the state program to provide housing to IDPs will be fully completed within 1-2 years.

Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up by presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection and labor. The first agency center was opened in Baku’s Yasamal district in March 2019.

"DOST" centers are established to provide employment services, labor, social protection and guarantees, as well as other services in accordance with the activities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.