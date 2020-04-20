Azerbaijan increases volume of import of pharmaceutical products in 2020

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The volume of pharmaceutical products imported to Azerbaijan increased by 51.6 percent or by 1.8 times year-on-year in 2020, amounting to $85.6 million, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told local media.

Thus, 4,949 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $85,6 million were imported to the country in the first quarter of 2020, versus 2,728 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $56.1 million in January-March 2019, were imported to Azerbaijan.

As reported, in 2019, 16,526 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $296 million 531.79 thousand were imported to Azerbaijan.