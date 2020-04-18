Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 107.4629 manat ($63.2) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,917.2195 manat ($1,716), which is 3.6 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 6
2,750.702
April 13
2,862.7575
April 7
2,818.532
April 14
2,918.127
April 8
2,804.252
April 15
2,931.004
April 9
2,802.807
April 16
2,916.112
April 10
2,872.490
April 17
2,903.634
Average weekly
2,809.7566
Average weekly
2,917.2195
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.81686 manat (40 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.3506 manat ($15.5), which is 3.1 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 6
24.4492
April 13
25.9272
April 7
25.8273
April 14
26.4602
April 8
25.5343
April 15
26.6608
April 9
25.6088
April 16
26.1413
April 10
26.2491
April 17
26.1401
Average weekly
25.53374
Average weekly
26.3506
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 69.6974 manat ($41).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at more than 1,323.478 manat ($778.5), which is 5.2 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 6
1,235.5940
April 13
1,267.2565
April 7
1,251.1320
April 14
1,296.514
April 8
1,258.6460
April 15
1,344.802
April 9
1,248.0465
April 16
1,330.803
April 10
1,275.4845
April 17
1,321.793
Average weekly
1,235.7066
Average weekly
1,323.478
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.7353 manat ($61.6).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,802.9 manat ($2,237), which is 2.8 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 6
3,714.7210
April 13
3,866.6840
April 7
3,664.1545
April 14
3,849.378
April 8
3,720.9090
April 15
3,829.352
April 9
3,725.2610
April 16
3,776.567
April 10
3,665.7780
April 17
3,756.303
Average weekly
3,698.1647
Average weekly
3,802.9