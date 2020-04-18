TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

18 April 2020

By Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 107.4629 manat ($63.2) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,917.2195 manat ($1,716), which is 3.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 6

2,750.702

April 13

2,862.7575

April 7

2,818.532

April 14

2,918.127

April 8

2,804.252

April 15

2,931.004

April 9

2,802.807

April 16

2,916.112

April 10

2,872.490

April 17

2,903.634

Average weekly

2,809.7566

Average weekly

2,917.2195


Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.81686 manat (40 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.3506 manat ($15.5), which is 3.1 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 6

24.4492

April 13

25.9272

April 7

25.8273

April 14

26.4602

April 8

25.5343

April 15

26.6608

April 9

25.6088

April 16

26.1413

April 10

26.2491

April 17

26.1401

Average weekly

25.53374

Average weekly

26.3506


Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 69.6974 manat ($41).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at more than 1,323.478 manat ($778.5), which is 5.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 6

1,235.5940

April 13

1,267.2565

April 7

1,251.1320

April 14

1,296.514

April 8

1,258.6460

April 15

1,344.802

April 9

1,248.0465

April 16

1,330.803

April 10

1,275.4845

April 17

1,321.793

Average weekly

1,235.7066

Average weekly

1,323.478


Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.7353 manat ($61.6).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,802.9 manat ($2,237), which is 2.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 6

3,714.7210

April 13

3,866.6840

April 7

3,664.1545

April 14

3,849.378

April 8

3,720.9090

April 15

3,829.352

April 9

3,725.2610

April 16

3,776.567

April 10

3,665.7780

April 17

3,756.303

Average weekly

3,698.1647

Average weekly

3,802.9

