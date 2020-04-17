Azerbaijan exports fruits, vegetables worth $113.2 in 2020

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

In January-March 2020, Azerbaijan exported 84.598 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables worth $113.2 million, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told local media on 15 April.

Compared with January-March 2019, the export of fruits and vegetables in quantitative terms decreased by 14.4%, while in value increased by 9.5%.

In particular, in January-March 2019, Azerbaijan exported 32.769 thousand tons of tomatoes to foreign countries, which amounted $43.0 million (an increase in quantitative terms compared to January-March 2019 was 53.3%, in cost - by 72, 5%.)

In January-March 2020, Azerbaijan also exported the following products: hazelnuts - 6 thousand tons (decrease by 18%) by $36 million 940.12 thousand (decrease by 5.2%), apples - 18.186 thousand tons (decrease by 37, 9%) by $7 million 752.86 thousand (decrease by 36.5%), persimmon –17.947 thousand tons (decrease by 24.7%) by $14 million 135 thousand (decrease by 21.2%), tea - 325.12 tons (an increase of 5.4%) by $2 million 225.4 thousand (an increase of 11%).