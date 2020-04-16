Azerbaijani Economy Ministry names taxpayers to receive financial support from state

By Trend





In accordance with the Action Plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in relation to the implementation of paragraph 10.2 of the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020, the realization of programs on paying a certain part of wages to employees and providing financial support for individual entrepreneurs in sectors affected by COVID-19 continues, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

To ensure transparency of the process, the Ministry of Economy presents lists of taxpayers who have received financial support from the state on April 15, and the lists will be regularly updated.

These lists can be found following the links on the official websites of the Ministry of Economy and the State Tax Service:

Ministry of Economy: https://bit.ly/3ecjpJq

State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy: https://bit.ly/34CBkEw

Through these links, taxpayers can also be acquainted with legislative acts, decisions, videos, the most frequently asked questions and answers to them, and other useful information.