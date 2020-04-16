Turkey reveals number of real estates bought by Azerbaijani citizens

By Trend





Citizens of Azerbaijan purchased 284 real estate properties in Turkey from January through March 2020, which is 3 properties less compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster told Trend.

In March 2020, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 65 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 15 properties less compared to March 2019.

According to the ministry, 118,753 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in February 2020, which is 51.4 percent more compared to February 2019.

In March 2020, 108,670 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 3.4 percent more compared to March 2019.

In March 2020, 3,036 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

In 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,191 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 59 properties less compared to 2018.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 146 real estate properties in Turkey in December 2019, which is 20 properties less compared to the same month of 2018.