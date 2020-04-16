TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price up in Azerbaijan

15 April 2020 [12:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 15, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 12.877 manat and amounted to 2,931.004 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2006 manat and amounted to 26.6608 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 48.288 manat and amounted to 1,344.802 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 20.026 manat and amounted to 3,829.352 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

April 15, 2020

April 14, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,931.004

2,918.127

Silver

XAG

26.6608

26.4602

Platinum

XPT

1,344.802

1,296.514

Palladium

XPD

3,829.352

3,849.378

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 15)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/192930.html

Print version

Views: 281

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also